Fed. Circ. OKs Alice Ax Of SmileDirectClub Patent

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld a Delaware federal judge's decision to strike down a SmileDirectClub patent on teledentistry technology for being too abstract under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. In a one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly's judgment on the pleadings that SmileDirectClub LLC's patent on a way to make dental aligners "without a dentist or orthodontist physically seeing the user" was invalid under the high court's Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank ruling, which holds that abstract ideas are unpatentable absent an added inventive concept transforming them into something eligible for patent...

