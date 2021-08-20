KPMG Launches London Tax Unit For Wealthy US Expats

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- KPMG UK launched a tax practice in its London office that will cater to high-net-worth U.S. expatriates in the U.K. and Europe to meet expected changes in U.S. tax policies, the firm announced. KPMG plans to add one more staff member in September and one or two more by Christmas to the new practice, which will cater to high-net-worth individuals with U.S. tax obligations, Linus Ostberg, the leader of the practice, told Law360 on Friday. The announcement was made Aug. 16. Ostberg, who will serve as director of the U.S. tax practice of KPMG's U.K. family office and private client team,...

