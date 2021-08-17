HMRC Appoints New Chief For Modernizing Tax System

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- HM Revenue & Customs hired an official with the Office for National Statistics as its new director general for tax design and customer strategy. Jonathan Athow will replace Ruth Stanier, who is taking a 12-month career break, and will assume his new role in October, according to an announcement Monday. Athow is currently deputy national statistician and director general for economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics. Prior to joining the Office for National Statistics, Athow was chief economist at HMRC. "I am delighted to be returning to HMRC," Athow said. "It is a department that has done so much...

