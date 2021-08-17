Okla. Seed-To-Sale Challenge Is Moved To Different Court

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma state judge agreed to move a lawsuit seeking to block the state's medical cannabis seed-to-sale tracking system to a different county after an attorney for the dispensary that brought the case missed a hearing on Tuesday. The transfer from Okmulgee County to Oklahoma County was applauded by Metrc LLC, a cannabis inventory tracking service that is an intervenor in the case. Metrc moved for the venue change and has criticized Ron Durbin, the attorney for Tulsa dispensary Dr. Z Cultivation LLC, for public comments he made in advance of filing the lawsuit. "Moving this case to the proper venue...

