$25M In Tax-Related Fraud Gets Preparer 8-Year Sentence

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida tax preparer who conspired with her sister to file approximately $25 million worth of fraudulent tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. Petra Gomez of Orlando, who pled guilty to both defrauding the government and evading a tax liability, was sentenced by Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. "Today's substantial sentencing of Petra Gomez for her role in a conspiracy involving preparation of false tax returns, for both her clients and herself, is a triumph...

