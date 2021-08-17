SEC Strikes $9M Deal With Adviser Over Short-Selling Lapses

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission struck a nearly $9 million settlement with a Canadian investment advice firm and two of its officials Tuesday, claiming that they caused hedge fund brokers to mark orders as "long" instead of "short" in violation of the agency's short-selling rules. Marc J. Bistricer and Paul E. Zogala, principal and trader, respectively, of Toronto-based Murchinson Ltd., agreed to pay $7 million in disgorgement plus prejudgment interest of just over $1 million. Murchinson, Bistricer and Zogala also agreed to pay penalties of $800,000, $75,000 and $25,000, respectively. They did not admit or deny the findings as part of the settlement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS