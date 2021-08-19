What China's Patent Linkage System Means For US Drug Cos.

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China greenlighted a fourth amendment to the Patent Law of China on Oct. 17, 2020, which introduced a patent linkage system, comparable to the U.S. Hatch-Waxman Act, connecting marketing approval of small-molecule drugs to the resolution of potential patent infringement disputes relating to that drug.[1] As part of developing this patent linkage system, China has recently introduced measures to address a long-standing issue for innovator drug companies in China: the lack of a legal basis on which to accuse a rival's drug of infringement until after the drug has entered the market....

