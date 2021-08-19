Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Sues Ohio Company Over COVID-19 Product Claims

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused a company in Ohio federal court of fooling investors by releasing press statements and social media posts that its disinfectant products, apparently launched to fight COVID-19, had been approved by the federal government.

Rising Biosciences and its chief executive officer Arthur Hall issued various false and misleading statements that the disinfectant products, Oxithymol and the Oxi Thyme system, had been approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control or had been registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the SEC said in an Tuesday complaint.

"Neither Oxithymol nor its purported ingredients were CDC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!