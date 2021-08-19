SEC Sues Ohio Company Over COVID-19 Product Claims

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused a company in Ohio federal court of fooling investors by releasing press statements and social media posts that its disinfectant products, apparently launched to fight COVID-19, had been approved by the federal government. Rising Biosciences and its chief executive officer Arthur Hall issued various false and misleading statements that the disinfectant products, Oxithymol and the Oxi Thyme system, had been approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control or had been registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the SEC said in an Tuesday complaint. "Neither Oxithymol nor its purported ingredients were CDC...

