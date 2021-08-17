GMU Law Prof Gets Exemption After Challenging Vax Mandate

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for an unvaccinated George Mason University law professor said Tuesday the institution has granted their client a medical exemption from its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, a move coming two weeks after he sued the public institution in Virginia federal court for allegedly violating his constitutional rights. Lawyers at the New Civil Liberties Alliance, which describes itself as a nonpartisan civil rights nonprofit that protects Americans' constitutional freedoms from violations by the government, said GMU's Antonin Scalia Law School professor Todd Zywicki is being permitted to remain unvaccinated for medical reasons, and that the university has assured him he will not be subject to...

