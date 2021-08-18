Atty-Client Fee Deals Relevant In Arb. Rows, Ariz. Justices Say

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The Arizona Supreme Court found that fee agreements between clients and their attorneys are worth considering when determining if a client can afford to arbitrate claims, rejecting the assertion that an arbitration agreement in a suit related to alleged abuse at a senior care center is substantively unconscionable. The justices found Tuesday that Concetta Rizzio's deal with her attorney — under which he would advance the cost of arbitration of her claims against Surpass Senior Living Inc. — is relevant when assessing her ability to bear the costs of the arbitration. The justices also noted that such an attorney-client agreement doesn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS