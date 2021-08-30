Holmes' Mental State Key To Fraud Defense, Legal Pros Say

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 12:11 AM EDT) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' defense in her upcoming criminal fraud trial will likely hinge on her mental state during the blood-testing startup's rise and the role Theranos' high-profile board members and corporate counsel played in advising her before its collapse, according to legal experts. The 37-year-old former Silicon Valley executive will face a California federal jury in a high-profile trial that kicks off with jury selection in San Jose on Tuesday, more than three years after prosecutors hit Holmes and former Theranos Chief Operating Officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani with a 33-count wire fraud and conspiracy indictment. Prosecutors accuse the pair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS