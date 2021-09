MVP: Skadden's David Kavanagh QC

Law360 (September 21, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT) -- David Kavanagh QC, the co-head of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's international litigation and arbitration group, served as lead counsel for a $5.5 billion bilateral investment treaty claim against...

To view the full article, register now.