London Minibond Dealers Wound Up In £20M Misselling Case

Law360, London (August 18, 2021, 11:49 AM BST) -- The government has shut down seven finance firms after finding that they wrongly sold £20 million ($27.5 million) in loan notes and also took £2 million from investors after they entered into insolvency and defaulted on their loans. The Insolvency Service said on Tuesday that it has secured an order from the High Court to wind up seven companies in the Magna Group — financial services firms that specialize in minibonds. The risky investment vehicles were being promoted to individuals who did not understand the risks involved and could not afford the potential financial losses. The companies, which were run by Christopher...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS