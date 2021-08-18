Munich Re Launches US Management Liability Cover

Law360, London (August 18, 2021, 1:18 PM BST) -- Munich Re has launched new insurance products in North America to help protect company directors against legal or regulatory action, amid the possibility that the number of claims stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic will rise. The German reinsurance giant said on Tuesday that its new management liability class of business will be sold though its U.S. division, Munich Re Specialty Insurance. Management liability has become increasingly important for businesses and organizations as they navigate "financial uncertainties caused by the pandemic," the company said. The cover includes directors and officers liability, which protects senior managers against personal losses as a result of...

