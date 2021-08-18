German Insurers Pay Out €700M In Advances After Floods

Law360, London (August 18, 2021, 4:26 PM BST) -- Insurance companies in Germany have paid out €700 million ($820 million) in advances to customers a month after floods hit, preferring to make quick initial outlays than take time with paperwork, an industry body said on Wednesday. About €500 million was allocated to claims in the home sector, which includes residential buildings and vehicles, with just under €200 million going to commercial risks, Jörg Asmussen, chief executive of the German Insurance Association, said. The amount is the updated loss estimate for the storm front that passed over parts of Germany from July 13 to 18, which caused heavy rain and flooding...

