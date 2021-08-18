Pfizer Gets PTAB To Review Neulasta Patent In Amgen IP Row

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review an Amgen patent covering its blockbuster anti-infection drug Neulasta in a challenge brought by Pfizer and Hospira, rejecting Amgen's argument that the board should deny inter partes review based on the state of parallel litigation in Delaware. In a decision Tuesday, the PTAB said a holistic view of the six factors laid out in its precedential Fintiv decision for determining when to discretionarily deny patent reviews in light of parallel litigation does not favor denial in this case. The parties are locked in a battle in the Delaware suit over efforts...

