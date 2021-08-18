UK, US Firms Lag On Regulatory Compliance, Report Finds

Law360, London (August 18, 2021, 5:30 PM BST) -- About 70% of U.K. and U.S. corporations and law firms lack the budget and resources to fully comply with regulations, and nearly a third have not yet implemented Europe's new privacy protection rules, new research published Wednesday has found. Integreon, a supplier of legal and financial alternative support services, said that its new poll data on regulatory compliance indicated that corporations are spending less on compliance in 2021 than previous years and are struggling to keep up with regulatory regimes. Many are still struggling with U.S., U.K. and European Union regulatory changes. Integreon surveyed more than 200 legal and compliance professionals...

