Fed. Circ. Denies USPTO's Bid For Expert Fees From Inventor

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday ruled that prolific inventor Gilbert Hyatt, who sued the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for rejecting his patent applications, doesn't need to repay over a half-million dollars the agency spent on expert witnesses, thanks to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel said a District of Columbia federal judge properly denied the USPTO's request to recover more than $500,000 from Hyatt for its expert witness fees. The agency failed to overcome the so-called "American Rule" presumption that requires each side to pay its own fees "unless a statute or contract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS