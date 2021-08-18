Fed. Circ. Won't Revive NuVasive Surgery Patent Claims

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has refused to revive claims in a NuVasive Inc. spinal surgery patent, affirming a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that found that the claims would have been obvious over prior art. A three-judge panel of the appellate court on Wednesday rejected NuVasive's challenge to a PTAB finding that 10 claims in U.S. Patent No. 7,691,057 were invalid as obvious. The PTAB had determined that a skilled artisan would be motivated to combine elements of an international patent application and a journal article about minimally invasive vertebral replacement, and the Federal Circuit panel on Wednesday said there was...

