Conn. Legal Services Co. Settles Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 12:13 PM EDT) -- A national legal services company has agreed to drop its suit in Connecticut federal court against an ex-employee and a local competitor over alleged trade secret theft and employment contract breaches. U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton said Wednesday that Huseby LLC settled its allegations against its former sales representative Lee Bailey and Brandon Legal Tech LLC that Bailey broke his employment agreement by soliciting contractors and clients in Connecticut for Brandon Legal Tech. Judge Arterton gave the companies until Sept. 20 to reopen their case if they want to submit a settlement agreement to the court. North Carolina-based Huseby sued...

