9th Circ. Judge Slams Colleagues Amid En Banc Denial

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- In a heated dissent Wednesday, Judge Lawrence VanDyke slammed his fellow Ninth Circuit jurists for going off on a "bizarre and gratuitous frolic" about a hypothetical state court ruling in a recent habeas corpus decision, describing a panel as "sullen" and "nefarious" and accusing its members of trying to sneak in "binding dicta" after reversing themselves. Those criticisms came as the full Ninth Circuit declined to rehear the matter following two split decisions from the panel that weighed the appeal. Referring to the Ninth Circuit's history of being frequently overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge VanDyke said the episode "reveals...

