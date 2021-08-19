Ex-SEC Chair Clayton Joins Fintech Fireblocks As Adviser

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 9:02 AM EDT) -- Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton will join Fireblocks' advisory board, where he'll help guide the cryptocurrency infrastructure company on financial stability and security matters, Fireblocks said Thursday. Clayton is making the move after formally parting ways with the securities regulator at the end of 2020. Clayton helmed the SEC for roughly 3½ years after his appointment by former President Donald Trump in 2017. In an email to Law360, Clayton highlighted the potential of blockchain and digital asset technologies to transform traditional financial services in addition to underpinning younger technologies such as cryptocurrencies. "Blockchain technology and digitalization is...

