What CMS' Split Billing Proposal Means For Health Providers

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- On July 13, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released the calendar year 2022 Medicare physician fee schedule proposed rule. The proposed rule sets forth CMS' plans to revise Medicare payment policies and rates for the upcoming year. In the proposed rule, CMS provides its proposal for regulations codifying its long-standing guidance on billing for split, or shared, evaluation and management visits. Split or shared visits are evaluation and management visits provided in part by both physician and nonphysician practitioners. Nonphysician practitioners generally include nurse practitioners, physician assistants and clinical nurse specialists; these providers are also referred to as advanced practice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS