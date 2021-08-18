PTAB Probes Expert Evidence In Philip Morris E-Cig IPR

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board pressed an attorney for R.J. Reynolds' parent company Wednesday over his argument that it was unnecessary to submit expert testimony in an inter partes review brought by Philip Morris over the validity of a vaping patent. The board was mulling Philip Morris' argument that the RAI Strategic Holdings Inc. patent, which covers a charging case for a vaping device, is invalid as anticipated or obvious. While Philip Morris presented expert testimony supporting its contention that recharging an e-cigarette was well-known and so the patent is invalid, RAI opted not to counter with testimony from its...

