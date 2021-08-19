FCA Clarifies Rules On Insurance Policy Dual Pricing

Law360, London (August 19, 2021, 11:25 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has closed loopholes in rules that will ban insurers from levying a "loyalty penalty" on long-term customers from the start of next year. The watchdog published a series of amendments to new regulations on insurance dual pricing Wednesday as it seeks to avoid the possibility that companies might attempt a "circumvention of the rules." Starting in January, the FCA will require insurers to charge existing home or motor insurance policyholders the same price they offer to new customers. Industry experts say the move tears up the established loss-leading practices of the sector. "Some consumers have been harmed by paying very...

