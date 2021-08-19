Europe's Four Biggest Reinsurers Take €9.6B COVID-19 Hit

Law360, London (August 19, 2021, 3:23 PM BST) -- Europe's four largest reinsurers have taken a combined €9.6 billion ($11.2 billion) hit from COVID-19 claims since the start of the pandemic, according to ratings agency Moody's Investors Service Inc. The ratings agency said in a briefing note published on Wednesday that coronavirus-related life reinsurance claims still posed a "residual risk" to business, although Swiss Re, Munich Re, Hannover Rück SE and SCOR SE all saw profits rise in the first half of the year. The analysis comes after a punishing 18 months for the reinsurance industry. The four companies reported last year an aggregate net profit of just €200 million in...

