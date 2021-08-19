Cambridge Don Told To Repay £1.3M After Research Fraud

Law360, London (August 19, 2021, 2:47 PM BST) -- A former Cambridge University academic imprisoned after admitting to forging documents to obtain research grants has three months to repay the government £1.34 million ($1.83 million) or face returning to prison for eight-and-a-half years, a London court ruled on Thursday. Dr. Ehsan Abdi-Jalebi, a former researcher developing wind turbines at the university, was hit with the confiscation order at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday morning after he was convicted for forgery in December 2018 and sent to prison. Prosecutors say the former academic fraudulently claimed more than £2 million in taxpayer-funded grants, siphoning the money from his research...

