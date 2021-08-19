3 Firms Sculpt $7.3B Deal For Health Care Tech Co. Inovalon

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 8:56 AM EDT) -- Nordic Capital is leading a group that has agreed to buy health care data tools maker Inovalon for an enterprise value of roughly $7.3 billion, the companies said Thursday, in a deal put together with help from Latham & Watkins, Kirkland & Ellis and Willkie Farr. The all-cash agreement calls for a Nordic Capital-led consortium to acquire Bowie, Maryland-based Inovalon Inc. for $41 per share, according to a statement. That represents a 25.3% premium over the target's closing price on July 26, the last unaffected trading day prior to media speculation. Insight Partners is lead co-investor in the consortium, which also...

