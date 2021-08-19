Trulieve, Harvest's $2.1B Deal Gets Canadian Court's Blessing

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. announced Thursday that it is one step closer to completing its planned acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., after securing a final order from a Canadian court approving the $2.1 billion agreement. Harvest received a final order on Wednesday from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced agreement, which Trulieve said would create the "most profitable multistate operator in the world's largest cannabis market." In the order, Justice Heather MacNaughton said plans for executing the deal were "procedurally and substantively fair and reasonable to the Harvest shareholders and the holders of convertible securities in...

