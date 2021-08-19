Marketing Biz Fined For Thousands Of Pensions Cold Calls

Law360, London (August 19, 2021, 5:15 PM BST) -- The Information Commissioner's Office said on Thursday that it has fined a marketing company £50,000 ($68,300) for making tens of thousands of pensions-related cold calls to potential customers in Britain. Parkin Beacher Ltd. was breaking the law by calling people without being authorized to do so by the Financial Conduct Authority, the data protection watchdog said. The government introduced a ban on unregulated marketing companies making pension-related cold calls in 2019, after discovering that Britons were being targeted with approximately 250 million calls a year. "Cold calls are a common way of attempting to defraud people out of their pensions, and...

