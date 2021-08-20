Ex-FCC Chief Of Staff Heads To Akin Gump Regulatory Group

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 1:33 PM EDT) -- The chief of staff of the Federal Communications Commission during the Trump administration has found a new home in Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP's regulatory practice in Washington, D.C., the firm said Thursday. Matthew Berry joins the office as partner in the communications and information technology subsection of the regulatory group, where he said he will work in areas including broadcast, cable and broadband regulation, foreign investment and spectrum policy. He told Law360 in an interview on Friday that he expects that work to be particularly busy in the coming years, as issues such as broadband gain more attention...

