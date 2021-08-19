Battery Co. Must Pay Workers' Actual Uniform-Changing Time

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania battery company must pay workers for the time they spend putting on and taking off protective uniforms and showering, a federal judge ruled, though a jury must still decide if the difference between the estimated time the company paid for and the actual time spent was so little as to be meaningless. U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter on Tuesday tackled a slew of motions for summary judgment in the case the U.S. Department of Labor had brought against East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., denying most as still needing additional facts or a jury to weigh them. But she...

