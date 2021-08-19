Okla. Taps Oil Industry Lobbyist As New Medical Pot Director

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A former Oklahoma oil lobbyist has been named the new executive director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority as the state struggles to regulate its growing marijuana industry and prevent illegal operations. In a statement Wednesday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced that Adria Berry would take over as leader of OMMA on Aug. 30. She becomes the agency's fourth director in three years. The agency oversees patient and business licensing for Oklahoma's medical marijuana program. Berry joins OMMA as the state faces a rapidly growing medical marijuana industry. According to OMMA, there are over 12,500 licensed marijuana businesses in the state....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS