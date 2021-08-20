DLA Piper Partner Moves to Stradley Ronon in Philadelphia

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP has continued to grow its transactional practice with this week's addition of a former DLA Piper partner to its Philadelphia office. Lisa R. Jacobs has joined Stradley Ronon's business practice, where she provides services in a variety of industries, including financial services, food and beverage, private equity and mergers and acquisitions. Jacobs told Law360 Pulse she moved to the firm after about 10 years with DLA Piper because of a conversation she had with Stradley Ronon's co-chair and managing partner Jeffrey A. Lutsky. "This was an organic evolution," Jacobs said. "I've known Jeff for more...

