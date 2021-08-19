Carbon Con Man Gets 10 More Years For Not Repaying £11M

Law360, London (August 19, 2021, 5:44 PM BST) -- The ringleader of a fraudulent "green" investment scheme who was jailed for 11 years got another decade slapped on to his sentence for not paying back £11 million ($15 million) in stolen funds, the Crown Prosecution Service announced on Wednesday. Michael Richards, 59, was convicted on cheating the public revenue and sentenced in 2017 with four others — who all went to either the Universities of Cambridge or Oxford. The court subsequently ordered the Cambridge-educated Richards to pay back nearly £10 million of his ill-gotten gains — a figure that's now £11.1 million with interest, the agency said. After paying back...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS