CFTC's Quintenz Says He's Leaving In 2 Weeks

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Brian D. Quintenz, a crypto-friendly Republican member of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said Thursday that he is stepping down from the agency at the end of the month, leaving behind a narrow majority of Democratic commissioners. Quintenz, who will depart the CFTC on Aug. 31, told Law360 in an interview that he intends to return to the private sector, though he said he has no specific position lined up yet. "I'm not going to enter into any concrete plans before I leave," Quintenz said, adding that it wouldn't be appropriate while he's still at the agency. "But hopefully I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS