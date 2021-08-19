CFTC's Quintenz Says He's Stepping Down In 2 Weeks

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Brian D. Quintenz, a crypto-friendly Republican member of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said Thursday that he is stepping down from the agency at the end of the month, leaving behind a narrow majority of Democratic commissioners. In a statement, Quintenz announced that he will depart on Aug. 31, having stuck around for more than a year as a holdover after his term technically expired in April 2020. One of two Republican commissioners currently at the CFTC, he was originally appointed in 2017 by President Donald Trump. Quintenz's exit will give Democrats a 2-1 majority on the derivatives regulator's five-seat commission,...

