NC 'Patent Troll' Law Survives Constitutional Challenge

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge shot down a constitutional challenge Thursday to a state law that criminalizes patent licensing demand letters sent in bad faith, rejecting a licensing company's arguments that the law violates the rights to free speech and equal protection. Chief Judge Thomas D. Schroeder of the Middle District of North Carolina denied Landmark Technology A LLC's motion to dismiss a suit brought under the law by the operator of office supply retailer Binders.com after Landmark sent it a letter alleging infringement of a financial transaction processing patent and seeking $65,000. The North Carolina law, which resembles others that...

