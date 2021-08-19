Ex-GitHub Atty Can't Revive Calif. Equal Pay Suit On Appeal

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A former in-house lawyer for GitHub Inc. can't revive her lawsuit claiming the software developer underpaid her in violation of California's Equal Pay Act, a Golden State appeals court ruled Wednesday, saying she didn't perform the same work as two of her higher-paid colleagues. In a 24-page opinion, the three-judge California First District Court of Appeal panel agreed with a San Francisco trial court that a 2016 update to the state's EPA doesn't change the fact that attorney Agnes Pak did not adequately show that she had the same responsibilities and performed the same work as two employees who were paid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS