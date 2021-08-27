GrayRobinson Adds Atty To Alcohol Beverage Team In Miami

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 10:03 AM EDT) -- GrayRobinson PA has added a lawyer who previously worked for a real estate retrofitting company as a member of its alcohol beverage team in its Miami office, the firm has announced. Alexis Mason will focus her practice on all aspects of alcohol beverage law, including national and international liquor license laws and regulatory compliance, according to the firm's announcement on Aug. 19. Mason will work on advising clients about the federal, state, and local laws that govern the sale, distribution, importation, manufacturing, and marketing of all types of alcoholic beverages, according to the firm. The associate previously worked for REEF Technology...

