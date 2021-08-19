Fed. Circ. Allows Arthrex Remand On 2nd Oil Patent Appeal

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday allowed a Berkshire Hathaway unit to request that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director review the invalidation of its crude oil transportation patent under Arthrex, even without having raised an appointments clause challenge in an earlier appeal. A three-judge panel granted LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc. a limited remand to request director review, which LSPI has said will focus on questions involving objective evidence of nonobviousness. The court did not appear persuaded by General Electric unit Baker Hughes Holdings LLC's argument that the appointments clause issue had been forfeited. The dispute pitting Berkshire Hathaway against GE...

