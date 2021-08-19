Supreme Court Evacuated Over Truck Bomb Threat

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court and other government buildings in Washington, D.C., were evacuated on Thursday afternoon when a man parked a truck near the Capitol and told police it was filled with explosives, before surrendering hours later after a tense standoff. Details are still scarce as the Capitol Police begin investigating the incident, but the suspect appears to have made vague anti-government statements while livestreaming from inside his black truck with what appeared to be a detonator in his hand. A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a...

