Departing USPTO Official On Where Firms Need To Catch Up

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Patent and Trademark Office veteran, who is ending her tenure at the agency Saturday after serving as its temporary deputy director, told Law360 that if law firms are looking to keep women in intellectual property law, they should take a page out of the government's book. Coke Stewart, who is leaving the USPTO on Aug. 21 for a teaching position at Regent University School of Law, has founded or participated in several groups aimed at elevating women after seeing women being forced to choose between their careers and family. She said the government and academia have been much more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS