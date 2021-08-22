National Security Scholar On Legal Legacy Of War On Terror

By Emily Lever |

In her new book, Karen Greenberg, the director of Fordham Law's Center on National Security, traces how a breakdown in American rule of law after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks was supported by loose legal language and the flouting of legal norms. (Photograph by Peter Cunningham)

What was the genesis of your book and the specific framing — the use of the "subtle tools" — through which you retell familiar episodes of the past 20 years?

What do you see as the link between autocratic and arbitrary policies of the U.S. government abroad and domestically?

The Department of Homeland Security is a throughline in a lot of the episodes you recount. How does DHS' handling of Katrina prefigure later episodes, and what does it say about whose homeland and whose security are valued?

If all the checks and balances and independence of institutions are protected only by norms, must they be at the mercy of anyone brazen enough to not play ball?

How did the U.S. get to a point where clear and obvious violations of due process can happen unchecked? What would accountability look like?

Your book details previous attempts at reforming the post-9/11 national security state, but those reforms often maintained extrajudicial, arbitrary measures and just expanded or narrowed who was targeted. Do you see true reforms that go beyond just tinkering with how many people are deprived of their civil rights?