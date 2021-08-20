Cannabis Container Maker Can't Add Allegations In IP Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal court has found that a cannabis display and container manufacturer can't amend its patent infringement claims against a pot packaging company, saying the plaintiff could have determined earlier whether there were other potentially infringing products. U.S. Magistrate Judge Nina Y. Wang said in a Wednesday order that All Plastic Inc. did not identify any basis to suggest it was precluded from using publicly available information to figure out if it should include additional products from alleged infringer SamDan LLC in its complaint. And the deadline to amend the pleadings has long passed, Judge Wang said. All Plastic could...

