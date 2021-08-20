Abbott Labs Can't Escape Claims Baby Formula Killed Infant

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge won't let Abbott Laboratories Inc. out of a suit alleging its baby formula made with cow's milk caused a premature infant's death, with two of the surviving counts waiting on answers to questions sent to the state Supreme Court. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill on Thursday dismissed claims from Anika Hunte for intentional misrepresentation, violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, and two of her theories under the Connecticut Product Liability Act, while allowing claims for failure to warn, design defect and negligence under the CPLA, as well as her and her husband's claims for loss...

