Ireland Insurers Sign Legal Pledge After Competition Probe

Law360, London (August 20, 2021, 12:58 PM BST) -- Six insurers in Ireland have signed a legally binding commitment to reform their internal controls after a five-year investigation into price manipulation by the country's antitrust watchdog. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said on Friday that the six motor insurers have agreed to improve whistleblowing systems to protect people who come forward and introduce independent oversight of their compliance programs. The commission launched an investigation in 2016 into AIG Europe SA, Allianz PLC, AXA Insurance DAC, Aviva Insurance Ireland DAC, FBD Insurance PLC and AA Ireland Ltd. It has also opened a probe into a trade body, Brokers Ireland....

