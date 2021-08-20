Gambling Watchdog Rakes In £32.1M From Fines, Settlements

Law360, London (August 20, 2021, 1:07 PM BST) -- The Gambling Commission has netted £32.1 million ($43.7 million) from enforcement action against operators in Britain in a year hit by challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its annual report. The payments, which were paid over by 15 operators, were made up of £13.2 million in fines and £18.9 million in regulatory settlements in the 12 months to March, according to the report published on Thursday. The watchdog said it cracked down on gambling operators and personal license holders who did not meet its standards. It also continued to clamp down on failings in anti-money laundering and social responsibility...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS