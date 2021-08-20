FCA Warns Life Insurers Over Outsourcing, Pricing

Law360, London (August 20, 2021, 2:06 PM BST) -- The financial watchdog has warned life insurers that it will closely monitor their third-party outsourcing, specifically their pricing and the risk of insurance scams, after the COVID-19 crisis led to a surge in online broking. The Financial Conduct Authority said in a letter to directors of life insurance companies, dated Aug. 5 but published on Thursday, that the industry must ensure it looks out for vulnerable consumers in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Many customers might have taken out new products during the crisis as insurance sales have moved increasingly online. The authority warned insurers to ensure that pricing remains...

