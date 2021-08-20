Pension Transfer Values Nearing Record High, Index Shows

Law360, London (August 20, 2021, 4:36 PM BST) -- The value of transfers made from defined benefit pension schemes hit £260,000 ($355,000) in July, slightly under the £261,500 record high of July 2020, according to a pensions consultancy's index. XPS said on Thursday that the increase in what the average saver can expect to receive when transferring their pension was driven by a reduction in British government bond yields. The data update comes after the government published in July its "stronger nudge" to pensions guidance consultation, calling on pension schemes to refer members to state-backed Pension Wise guidance before they can access their benefits. Mark Barlow, partner at XPS Pensions Group, said...

